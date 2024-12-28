Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.56. 490,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 725,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CURLF. Cormark lowered shares of Curaleaf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
