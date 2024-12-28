Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in December

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

DTRUY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,016. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

