Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dave Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of DAVEW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 51,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,864. Dave has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
About Dave
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dave
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.