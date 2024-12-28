Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dave Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of DAVEW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 51,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,864. Dave has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Get Dave alerts:

About Dave

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial services platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through automated clearing house network and avoid a fee; Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work; and Surveys, which allows member to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.