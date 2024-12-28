dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $1,133.25 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,447,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,447,807 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,451,035.30874471 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99938291 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,964.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

