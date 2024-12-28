Discipline Fund ETF (BATS:DSCF) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Discipline Fund ETF (BATS:DSCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2574 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Discipline Fund ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DSCF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 112 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

About Discipline Fund ETF

The Discipline Fund ETF (DSCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that seeks capital appreciation and reduced investment volatility by using an algo to dynamically reallocate equity and fixed income ETFs depending on market risk.

