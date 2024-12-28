Discipline Fund ETF (BATS:DSCF) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Discipline Fund ETF (BATS:DSCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2574 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Discipline Fund ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
DSCF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 112 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.
About Discipline Fund ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Discipline Fund ETF
- What is a support level?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Discipline Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discipline Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.