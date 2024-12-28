Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.40 and traded as low as C$22.11. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.25, with a volume of 11,750 shares.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$892.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jennifer Koss sold 40,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total transaction of C$1,021,369.38. Insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

