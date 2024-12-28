Dynamix Co.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 31st (NASDAQ:DYNXU)

Dynamix’s (NASDAQ:DYNXU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 31st. Dynamix had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Dynamix Trading Down 0.2 %

Dynamix stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Dynamix has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

