Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 30,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

