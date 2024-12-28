Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 725,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Exicure Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.66. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

