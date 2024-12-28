Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 725,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.66. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.
