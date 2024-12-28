Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.53 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 167.70 ($2.11). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 167.80 ($2.11), with a volume of 3,575 shares traded.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £169.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

