Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in December

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. 3,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $40.56.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

