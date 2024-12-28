Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:FFDI) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:FFDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of FFDI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,200. Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.