Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend of $0.22 (BATS:FLDR)

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.219 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. 54,896 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

