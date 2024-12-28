Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITBI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 72,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,487. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.5479 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.