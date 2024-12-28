Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.56 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($0.98). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 76.34 ($0.96), with a volume of 150,598 shares traded.

Filtronic Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a market cap of £170.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7,800.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Filtronic

In other Filtronic news, insider Michael Tyerman purchased 5,500 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £3,520 ($4,429.34). 38.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

