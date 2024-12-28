Financial Comparison: Flagstar Financial (FLG) vs. Its Competitors

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Flagstar Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Financial $2.93 billion -$79.00 million -2.07 Flagstar Financial Competitors $358.68 million $13.12 million -0.70

Analyst Ratings

Flagstar Financial has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Flagstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flagstar Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Flagstar Financial Competitors 127 601 372 7 2.23

Flagstar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Flagstar Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flagstar Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Financial -18.40% -11.35% -0.78% Flagstar Financial Competitors 8.04% 4.74% 0.56%

Dividends

Flagstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Flagstar Financial pays out -0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 72.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Flagstar Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.58, indicating that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flagstar Financial peers beat Flagstar Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.