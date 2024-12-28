Financial Review: Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) versus Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sable Offshore and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 1 0 5 0 2.67 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 3 5 0 2.63

Valuation & Earnings

Sable Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.82%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $18.24, suggesting a potential upside of 44.67%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Sable Offshore.

This table compares Sable Offshore and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $97.71 billion 0.84 $24.88 billion $2.56 4.93

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Sable Offshore and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -319.58% -39.11% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 16.96% 29.35% 10.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Sable Offshore on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, acquisition, and exports of crude oil; and production of fertilizers, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; renewable energy businesses; low carbon services; and natural gas processing business, as well as production of biodiesel and its co-products. The company also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

