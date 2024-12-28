First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.36 and last traded at $76.36. Approximately 25,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 64,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

