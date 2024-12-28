Foundations Dynamic Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVL) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Foundations Dynamic Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Foundations Dynamic Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,299. Foundations Dynamic Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

About Foundations Dynamic Value ETF

The Foundations Dynamic Value ETF (FDVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that selects value-focused US equity securities based on the level of intraday volatility of the market. It has a bias towards large-caps but may still hold mid- to small-caps.

