Frax 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.32 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Frax has a market capitalization of $645.88 million and $17.32 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001053 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 649,433,438 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

