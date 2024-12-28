Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Shares Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Future Fund Active ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

About Future Fund Active ETF

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

