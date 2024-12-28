Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0239 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GDMA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.14. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

About Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF

The Alpha Architect Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (GDMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that may hold any asset class. The fund seeks total return. GDMA was launched on Nov 14, 2018 and is managed by Gadsden.

