GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the November 30th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GBT Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GBT Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 51,956,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,268,672. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
GBT Technologies Company Profile
