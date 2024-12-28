GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the November 30th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GBT Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 51,956,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,268,672. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

