Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genfit Stock Performance
GNFTF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.55.
About Genfit
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genfit
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.