Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GNFTF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

