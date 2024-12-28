Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1394 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,405 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

