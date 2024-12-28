GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance
ICLTF stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. GreenFirst Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$2.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.33.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
