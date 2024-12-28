GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

ICLTF stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. GreenFirst Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$2.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.33.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.