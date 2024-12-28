Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Up 50.5% in December

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the November 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

NYSE GHI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. 152,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.43). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

