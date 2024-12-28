Grin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,932.04 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $38,932.04 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94,878.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.43 or 0.00472643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00106644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.16 or 0.00208858 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00018360 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

