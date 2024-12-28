Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.
Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services in Louisiana. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family real estate; multi-family real estate; commercial real estate; construction and land; commercial and consumer; home equity lines of credit; and business loans, as well as refinancing and cash secured line services.
