Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Update

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 5,766.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance
Shares of HXGCF stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hexagon Composites ASA
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.