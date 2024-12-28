Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Head to Head Analysis

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 21.93% 15.72% 3.14% Okeanis Eco Tankers 29.25% 27.19% 10.14%

Dividends

Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Himalaya Shipping pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $112.30 million 1.72 $1.51 million $1.39 3.49 Okeanis Eco Tankers $399.71 million 1.69 $145.25 million $3.63 5.79

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping. Himalaya Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Himalaya Shipping and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.32%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Himalaya Shipping.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Himalaya Shipping on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

