Huw Owen Sells 7,575 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $115,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 341,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,810.98. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 28.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BASE

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.