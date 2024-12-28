Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Shares Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.23. 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Icade Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23.

About Icade

(Get Free Report)

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.