Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Down 96.7% in December

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,941,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance

OTCMKTS ILUS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,988,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010,520. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures.

