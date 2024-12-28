Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Down 96.7% in December

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,941,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance
OTCMKTS ILUS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,988,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010,520. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
