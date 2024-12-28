Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 499 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $72,883.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,888.42. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 15,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $3,073,500.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Cary Baker sold 366 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.83, for a total value of $87,045.78.

Impinj Trading Up 0.0 %

PI opened at $147.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.12 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

