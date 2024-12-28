Insider Selling: Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 481,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,577.60. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Red Cat by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

