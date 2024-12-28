Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells $4,829,730.84 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 192,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $4,829,730.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,808.80. This represents a 51.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Intrepid Potash Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of IPI stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $29.75.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPI
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
Further Reading
