Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells $4,829,730.84 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 192,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $4,829,730.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,808.80. This represents a 51.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IPI stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 24,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPI

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.