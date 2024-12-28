Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 190.5% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNRW traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 581,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,340. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

