Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 190.5% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Intuitive Machines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNRW traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 581,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,340. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
