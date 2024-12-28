Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 118,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Stories

