Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Up 128.2% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 104,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $21.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0842 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,232,000.

