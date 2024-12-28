Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Up 128.2% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:BSCY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 104,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $21.36.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0842 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.