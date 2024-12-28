Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
IVR opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
