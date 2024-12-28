Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

IVR opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

