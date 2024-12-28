Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
SOXQ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,155. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
