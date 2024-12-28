Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SOXQ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,155. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

