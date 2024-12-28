InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 226.7% from the November 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,629,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,129 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 321,312 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 816.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 133,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

