InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 246.8% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSSX. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 125,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 166.4% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSSX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

