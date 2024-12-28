IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $16.10. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 101,254 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $199,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

