iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 28,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.