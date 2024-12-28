iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 90,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,827,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

