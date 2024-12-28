iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
SUSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 90,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
