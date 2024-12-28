iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.
