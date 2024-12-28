iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 83,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 45,556 shares.The stock last traded at $32.32 and had previously closed at $32.24.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.