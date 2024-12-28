iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ) Plans Dividend of $0.17

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1714 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

MAXJ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 6,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

